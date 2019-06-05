It’s been 11 years since the Onalaska High School girls soccer team has played in a WIAA sectional semifinals.
It’s been 12 years since the Hilltoppers played in a sectional final, and they’ve never played in a state tournament.
Coach Tyler Ludeking is well aware of those facts, and he knows the opportunity that awaits eighth-ranked Onalaska when it lines up to play River Falls at UW-River Falls in a Division 2 sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Hilltoppers (17-2-3) have won four games in a row and haven’t lost once in their last 16 (15-0-1). Two more wins, and they can experience something for the first time, but those two wins will likely be the toughest of the season.
River Falls (13-5-3) owns a 2-1 victory over Onalaska this season, and Ludeking understands the challenge ahead.
“Luckily we’ve been able to remember and look back at to how they (River Falls) played,” the fifth-year coach said. “The early game allowed us to get a read on River Falls, and they’re a good team that had a tough conference.
“We know our players will have to play extremely well and give them a good challenge going into the game.”
One recent change in the Onalaska lineup is sophomore goalkeeper Emma Kujawa, who has filled in for the injured Sam Plantz and helped the Hilltoppers hold off New Richmond in a shootout during the regional championship game on Saturday. She has allowed two goals in three games.
“Emma has led us and has really come in and stepped up for as a goalie,” Ludeking said. “She did very well against Holmen and Sparta and obviously against New Richmond with amazing saves during the game, and then getting a save during the shootout. She really grows every game.”
Kujawa was previously playing in the midfield, but a new goalkeeper was needed when Plantz was injured. Ludeking knew that Kujawa could fill the position.
While Kujawa protects at the back of the defense, familiar names have been playing a big role on the offensive side. Senior Kaley Manglitz has proven herself as nearly unstoppable, scoring 23 goals and accumulating 17 assists. Both numbers lead the team.
Ellie Smith (14) and Kiya Bronston (13) have also reached double figures in goals.
If Onalaska can turn the tables on River Falls and win Thursday, it will play either Rhinelander or Marshfield at 4 p.m. Saturday in Eau Claire for the right to play at the state tournament in Milwaukee next week. But even though the ultimate goal is within reach, Ludeking is focusing on instilling a game-by-game mentality with his team.
“Making it to state is certainly exciting to think about, but as a team we’ve done a good job at saying ‘Let’s just take it one game at a time,’” Ludeking said. “Our team absolutely has the skill and ability to win, but in our minds we just want to get through River Falls first and then focus on that potential sectional (final) on Saturday.”