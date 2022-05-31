WIAA softball sectionals: Jolene Jordahl's fifth-inning home run send Onalaska Luther to Division 4 finals

ONALASKA — It took all of one swing for Jolene Jordahl to wipe out the frustration that has set in just moments before she stopped in the batter's box for the final time on Tuesday.

The Onalaska Luther High School junior Jolene Jordahl was brought into the pitching circle to slam the door on Osseo-Fairchild in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal game only to walk in a run that extended the game.

The Knights led the Thunder by 10 runs when Jordahl let that slip to nine and force her team to bat again in the bottom of the fifth inning.

"I felt bad walking in the run and ending the shutout," Jordahl said. "But I had to follow it up, and I did on the offensive side."

Jordahl stepped up to the plate as the leadoff batter in the fifth and drove the first pitch thrown to her over the fence in left field to help Luther beat Osseo-Fairchild 11-1 and advance within one victory of qualifying the the state tournament.

Jordahl's blast kept momentum moving for the Knights (15-11), who may have been an unlikely candidate for a sectional final a month ago but have turned it on at the right time.

Fifth-seeded Luther plays Westfield (17-9), the top seed from the other side of the bracket, at New Lisbon, Wis., at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Knights are seeking their first sectional title. The Pioneers won one in 2018, making this a bid at their second state tournament.

