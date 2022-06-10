 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WIAA state baseball: Bangor's Ashton Michek

  • 0

BANGOR — During the course of one summer, Ashton Michek went for being a pitcher that was very difficult to hit to one that was nearly unhittable.

The Bangor High School senior credits the summer after his junior season for a significant amount of growth that has played a big role in the Cardinals qualifying for the WIAA state tournament for the first time in 26 years.

"My curveball and changeup weren't that crazy, and I couldn't spot them," Michek said. "That's something I've been working on my entire pitching career.

"You have to have a pitch that isn't a fastball that you can throw in a 2-2 or 3-2 count. You have to trust that pitch, and I think that clicked for me last summer."

Michek was very good when he could beat opponents with a fastball, but the senior left-hander has reached a new level during a 21-5 season that continues Wednesday at Neuroscience Group Field

WIAA STATE BASEBALL

At Neuroscience Field, Grand Chute, Wis.

DIVISION 4

Wednesday's semifinals

(1) Eau Claire Regis (21-1) vs. (4) Oakfield (17-5), 8 a.m.

(2) Marshfield Columbus (20-3) vs. (3) Bangor (21-5), follows first semifinal

Thursday's championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sydney Marie Becker

HOLMEN—Sydney Marie Becker, 22, of Milwaukee and formerly Holmen, died Friday, June 3, 2022 at her residence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News