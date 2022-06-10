WIAA state baseball: Bangor's Ashton Michek

BANGOR — During the course of one summer, Ashton Michek went for being a pitcher that was very difficult to hit to one that was nearly unhittable.

The Bangor High School senior credits the summer after his junior season for a significant amount of growth that has played a big role in the Cardinals qualifying for the WIAA state tournament for the first time in 26 years.

"My curveball and changeup weren't that crazy, and I couldn't spot them," Michek said. "That's something I've been working on my entire pitching career.

"You have to have a pitch that isn't a fastball that you can throw in a 2-2 or 3-2 count. You have to trust that pitch, and I think that clicked for me last summer."

Michek was very good when he could beat opponents with a fastball, but the senior left-hander has reached a new level during a 21-5 season that continues Wednesday at Neuroscience Group Field

