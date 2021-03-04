WIAA state boys basketball: Nesbitt found himself as a person, player at Prairie

WIND POINT, Wis. — There are a number of career possibilities Antuan Nesbitt will explore once he earns his degree from Northern Michigan University around 2025 or so.
Continuing his basketball career at the professional level is most enticing to the 6-foot-4 senior forward for Prairie. And a young man who has maintained a 3.1 grade-point average at an academically challenging school finds the idea of eventually pursuing a career in business appealing.
One role that might be a natural for Nesbitt is returning to Prairie to serve in public relations for this esteemed learning institution near the shore of Lake Michigan. Nesbitt will be able to speak from experience because the transformation he has undergone during the last three-plus years has been nothing less than remarkable.
It was in February 2019 when his father, Tony, reflected on when his son was a freshman one year earlier.
“He did his work, but when he went home, he either slept or he lost himself in a video game,” Tony said. “He was trying to lose himself and not feel his reality.”
Two years after Tony’s observation, Nesbitt is the focal point on a team that set a program record for victories in a season (23). And he will be the statistical and inspirational leader on a top-seeded team (23-3) that plays fourth-seeded Onalaska Luther (19-1) in its first WIAA state tournament on Friday at the La Crosse Center.
It’s a pretty package that has been tied into a nice bow as far as Nesbitt’s transformation. And Antuan says his experience at Prairie has been instrumental in who he is today.
“What Prairie has done is mature me and prepare me for the future,” Nesbitt said. “The teachers give us a lot of work, but they help us find a manageable way to do it all and help us get our priorities straight and manage time well.
“And the values they have help prepare you for the future in a way that some other schools don’t. The work is tough, but the teachers work with the students in a way that’s beneficial to them.”
Nesbitt, a Milwaukee native, realized he needed Prairie after his lost freshman year, the second half of which was spent at Milwaukee Washington.
The issue at the time was his home situation. His parents, Tony and Diane, are divorced. Antuan was living with his father in Racine as a freshman at Prairie in the fall of 2017. But Tony was working long hours as a truck driver for J.B. Hunt at the time and his mother was living in Milwaukee.
Antuan was missing parental guidance. There were no problems as far as doing his school work or getting into trouble, but he wasn’t happy with the status quo.
He thought he solved the issue by moving in with his mother and transferring to Milwaukee Washington during the spring semester in 2018. But that wasn’t the answer either. He had felt at home at Prairie. That wasn’t the case at Washington.
Diane came up with a solution that summer, when she moved to the Racine area. Antuan re-enrolled at Prairie, setting up a life changing three years.
He evolved into a first-team All-Racine County player by his junior year. And he’s still evolving as a team leader.
“Before, I was not comfortable leading,” he said. “I would rather lead by example. I was a relatively shy person. I still lead by example, but now, because I’m comfortable with my teammates, and comfortable with myself being able to speak out to players, I can go up to people and talk about what we need.
“Even with clapping and yelling on the court, I was too shy to do things like that. Now I can do it a lot better. And I work a lot harder, which I think rubs off on my teammates a lot.”
Make no mistake about it: The players who surround Nesbitt have played vital roles in this season’s success. But a case could be made that the Hawks wouldn’t be playing in La Crosse without the presence of Nesbitt, both on and off the court.
He has averaged 19.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. But Nesbitt has also meant a great deal behind the scenes.
“When I was in elementary school, me and him weren’t that close of friends,” said Ashe Oglesby, a 6-6 junior forward who is Prairie’s second-leading scorer. “We got close my freshman year because he kind of drove me everywhere. But then he became one of my better friends and one of the best teammates I ever had.”
“I learned a lot from him basketball-wise. And there was a point in time when I was thinking about quitting basketball because I just wasn’t liking it anymore. He’s one of the reasons I’m still playing and he’s gotten me to start liking it again.”
Jacob Fallico, a senior guard, also has experienced that quiet leadership from Nesbitt.
“He’s definitely matured a lot,” Fallico said. “He’s very thoughtful to everyone around him. He’s always trying to make everyone’s life around him better. He’s our team leader and our go-to guy.”
That was never more the case than last Saturday night, when Prairie was playing Cuba City, the top-ranked Division 4 team in the state, with a tournament berth in La Crosse hanging in the balance.
With Prairie trailing 40-33 at halftime, Nesbitt erupted for eight points within 90 seconds. He finished with 24 points on 10-for-12 shooting and also had 10 rebounds, six assists and a steal in the Hawks’ 82-77 victory.
“The start of the second half, he came out and scored those eight quick points,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “The next thing you know, he’s throwing outlet passes, blocking shots and grabbing rebounds.
“When he gets going, there’s just a different energy from the team. Everyone feeds off of him and everyone else gets better looks because he gets it going.”
Whether Prairie ends up bringing back a gold basketball from La Crosse remains to be seen. But however things shake out, it will be a happy ending for Nesbitt based on the last three years.
“It’s been a very happy ending,” Nesbitt emphasized. “Coming back to Prairie benefited me on and off the court. I just came to the realization of how good it was to come back to this community, where I’ve felt loved.”