WIAA state boys basketball: Nesbitt found himself as a person, player at Prairie

It’s a pretty package that has been tied into a nice bow as far as Nesbitt’s transformation. And Antuan says his experience at Prairie has been instrumental in who he is today.

“What Prairie has done is mature me and prepare me for the future,” Nesbitt said. “The teachers give us a lot of work, but they help us find a manageable way to do it all and help us get our priorities straight and manage time well.

“And the values they have help prepare you for the future in a way that some other schools don’t. The work is tough, but the teachers work with the students in a way that’s beneficial to them.”

Nesbitt, a Milwaukee native, realized he needed Prairie after his lost freshman year, the second half of which was spent at Milwaukee Washington.

The issue at the time was his home situation. His parents, Tony and Diane, are divorced. Antuan was living with his father in Racine as a freshman at Prairie in the fall of 2017. But Tony was working long hours as a truck driver for J.B. Hunt at the time and his mother was living in Milwaukee.

Antuan was missing parental guidance. There were no problems as far as doing his school work or getting into trouble, but he wasn’t happy with the status quo.