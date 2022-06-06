WIAA state boys' tennis: Aquinas prep for Catholic Memorial rematch with more confidence

The road to the WIAA Division 2 state team championship for the Aquinas High School boys' tennis team will once again go through Catholic Memorial in a semifinal meeting Saturday in Madison.

Last season, the top seeded Catholic Memorial (9-7) swept all seven matches with the Blugolds en route to winning the state championship.

The Blugolds (14-3) enters with the added boost of a third-seed ranking, a one-spot improvement from last year.

“I’m pretty confident because we saw (Catholic Memorial) last year,” junior Joe O’Flaherty said. “We got the three-seed this year, so I think that’s a big confidence and morale boost.”

O’Flaherty lost in the first flight of last year’s meeting 6-2, 6-0 to Jack McCaffery in what was the No. 2 singles’ first state playoff match. O’Flaherty enters with more state experience this Saturday after earning a bid to the WIAA Individual Championship where he faced fifth-seeded Wesley Auth of St. Mary Catholic.

“I think it’ll be good because I got to play some state level competition,” O’Flaherty said. “I lost in the first round, but the guy I played was a fifth-seed. It’s some good experience to know how good these other players are. I think it’ll be really helpful and now I have some tips for the people who didn’t go to state for individuals.”

Freshman Anderson Fortney — Aquinas' No. 1 singles who shares O’Flaherty’s record of 15-2 overall and 6-0 in conference — went to a tiebreaker as the seventh-seed before losing in his first postseason experience.

Anderson’s brother — freshman Mitchel Fortney — is part of one of two Aquinas doubles that qualified for state with senior Ethan Schamberger. Senior Paulie Reuterman Jr. and sophomore Samuel Dickinson also qualified for state as a doubles team.

Beyond their state qualifiers, sophomore Shane Willenbring enters as the Blugolds’ No. 3 singles with a 12-5 record on the season. Senior Joey Endrizzi is Aquinas’ No. 4 singles player and has a 6-4 overall record.

Junior Lars Gundersen and his brother, freshman Patrick Gundersen, went 6-3 and 3-0 in conference play as the No. 3 doubles team.

O’Flaherty pointed to the Gundersen brothers as an example of the team’s depth, saying the duo is on par with their two state qualifying doubles groups.

“The depth of our team is the main thing,” O’Flaherty said. “Our coaches have told us that we don’t have any weak spots. Our No. 3 doubles is pretty close to our No. 2 doubles, who’s pretty close to our No. 1 doubles.

With two sets of brothers and four upperclassmen, team bonds were easy to come by. O'Flaherty said chemistry is another key to the success of the Blugolds.

"The friendships between the doubles players has helped and the connections of the singles players too, even outside of practice, has really helped our team bonds," O'Flaherty said. "If you form bonds, you can get out on the court more."

Lars Gundersen was in a singles flight in the Catholic Memorial loss last year, knowing how tough the competition gets when they head further east.

“The Milwaukee schools have very good teams,” Lars Gundersen said. “It’s going to be our hardest competition this year.”

The winner of Aquinas’ match early Saturday morning will face the winner of top-seed Brookfield Academy and fourth-seed St. Mary’s Catholic.

Aquinas, Brookfield Academy and St. Mary's Catholic enters the one-day playoff each looking for their first boys' tennis state title and to prevent a repeat by Catholic Memorial.

The Blugolds’ semifinal contest begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

