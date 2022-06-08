WIAA state softball: Lineup shift helps Onalaska Luther offense pick up the pace

ONALASKA — As the Onalaska Luther High School softball team entered the final week of its regular season, coach Mark Ross made the final decision on a lineup change for the stretch run.

Senior Sarah Yonkovich was moving from the No. 2 spot in the batting order to leadoff. Leadoff hitter Jolene Jordahl was moving to the second spot.

Ross liked the possibilities of that flip with Yonkovich's ability to reach base and Jordahl's power behind her, and the move has paid off with a spot in Thursday's Division 3 semifinals in the WIAA state tournament at Goodman Diamond in Madison.

"We were just trying, more than anything, to get Jolene out of the 1 spot and take some pressure off of her," Ross said. "She also has more power, and I think there are more things we can do with her bat in that spot to drive in some runs."

Jordahl has hit two of her team-high four home runs since the switch, which was made for good after being swept by Onalaska in a doubleheader on May 14.

Yonkovich

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0