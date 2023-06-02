The first missed attempt didn’t bother Casidi Pehler, but the second one rattled her a little bit.

The Arcadia High School junior was trying to build on a fourth-place finish in the Division 2 girls pole vault from last season, but here she was at the WIAA state track and field meet and facing elimination with one more miss at 11 feet.

This is where she chose to enter the competition on Friday after qualifying at 11-6 and tying for the top seed. Being bounced at her first height was the last thing she wanted to happen on Friday, so she tried to stay positive.

“I shook off the first one, but the second made me a little nervous,” said Pehler, whose best career height is 12-3. “I was able to keep my composure.

“I told myself to just do my thing, and I knew I could do it.”

Pehler’s final attempt at 11 feet was good, and she was the only vaulter left in the remaining three to hit 11-3 on her first try.

She ended up the only one clearing 11-6, and she walked away with a gold medal.

“This is crazy, and words can’t describe how happy I am,” Pehler said as rain poured down at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex, and people scrambled for cover. “The second I finished fourth last year, I knew what I wanted.

“I wanted to be state champ. I made it possible in the offseason, and that’s how I did it today.”

Pehler was a state qualifier in the odd combination of pole vault and discus. She came in seeded third in the discus but didn’t medal.

Pehler has been successful in the pole vault and high jump throughout her career as a Raider – she is also a standout volleyball and basketball player for Arcadia – and the discus was added to her arsenal a couple of months ago.

“Coaches just wanted me to try it,” Pehler said. “I’ve always been open to trying different things.

“It took a little while, but once I was able to pick it up, I did okay with it.”

Pehler said she liked the fact that it was a different event and something where she could avoid a bar entering play. She qualified for the state meet with a 126-11, but maxed out at 113-7 on Friday.

“It didn’t go the way I wanted it to today,” she said. “But those days happen, and you can’t PR every meet. … Being able to learn something new is what has kept me going with it.”

But back to the pole vault and how Pehler struck gold.

She hoped to get a chance at clearing 12-6 because her personal best is 12-3, but it didn’t happen. A state championship, however, is what she competed for and what she walked away with.

Speed was the biggest aspect of the event that Pehler worked on since placing fourth last year. Her strength was sufficient for success, but getting down the runway quicker would do nothing but help the end result.

“I have a lot of distance background, so speed was something I had to improve,” Pehler said. “I put in a lot of time in the weight room, and that has helped my strength, too.”

Pehler also refused to complain about the heat that made competing tough for many competitors. She was willing to go through anything to avoid having to head into Mitchell Hall, which is where she competed last year due to rain.

“The pole, being in the heat, had a little more bend, but I was grateful for the weather,” she said. “To vault in front of a crowd like this after being forced inside due to the rain last year.

“I’m not going to complain about the weather because I’m glad to be here and be in front of this crowd.”