One goal was to clear 16 feet, but it paled to the bigger opportunity Sam Crenshaw gave himself Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet.

The important thing for the Bangor High School junior was to walk off the turf at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex with a gold medal.

So while he didn't get the chance to attempt 16 feet and missed three times at a height he has cleared three times in competitive situations, Crenshaw had plenty to smile about after his successful vault on 15 feet gave him a Division 3 state pole vault championship

"This is amazing," Crenshaw said. "Getting over 15 (feet) was great, and I was ready for 15-6, but it just didn't happen.

"So that will come next year."

Crenshaw did clear 15-6