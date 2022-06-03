WIAA state track and field meet: Middleton's Ward wins 1,600 on final stretch

Middleton High School senior Griffin Ward figured the WIAA Division 1 boys 1,600-meter race would come down to the final stretch.

In preparation, Ward spent extra time on his speed work during practice and meets during the season.

Middleton junior Zaira Malloy-Salgado, meanwhile, had no idea the Division 1 girls 3,200 later Friday afternoon would play out as it did.

But her kick in the final 200 meters proved decisive and left her “shell-shocked” in victory on the state meet’s first day at the UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex.

And that meant the two Cardinals’ runners each got their kicks after earning their first state championships in the two Division 1 distance events contested Friday.

Ward, a University of Minnesota commit, claimed first in the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 14.86 seconds.

“It means everything,” Ward said. “It’s all I’ve been working for this whole season, and it feels great to get it done. It’s a surreal feeling, that’s for sure.”

Waukesha North senior Patrick Wills was runner-up in 4:15.39. Verona senior Aidan Manning, who has committed to Iowa State for cross country and track and field, finished third in 4:16.65. Sun Prairie junior Mateo Alvarado Venegas was sixth (4:20.21).

“Our first two laps went out slower than normal, so I realized it was going into a kicker’s race,” Ward said. “And that’s what I’ve been working on the last half of my season. So, I’m happy that I executed it.”

Manning agreed that “no one wanted to take it out super hard,” but said, “The final lap there was this huge surge.”

Ward and Manning -- the top seeds, respectively, in the second heat – continued a friendly running rivalry that’s extended through much of their high school careers.

“It was pretty cool,” Manning said. “It’s really awesome. Just going against him every time, it helps motivate you.”

Malloy-Salgado rallied to win the 3,200 in a personal-best 10:32.25, running the last 400 in 1:10, and giving Middleton the two distance victories.

“It’s really exciting,” Malloy Salgado said about her and Ward winning titles.

She said she was in around eighth place after the first 1½ miles and, “I had no expectation of winning. I was in no position to pass like six people and take it.”

But at the 200-meter mark, she said she believed first place was possible.

“I didn’t realize it at first,” she about winning. “I was in shock. I couldn’t process it.”

Malloy-Salgado said the race was only her fourth 3,200 this season.

“To be able to finish it off and run a time that I never would have imagined running is super-exciting and surprising,” she said.

Menomonie senior Isabella Jacobsen placed second in 10:36.57.

Madison Memorial senior Annika Cutforth finished fifth (10:44.26).

Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau, the state cross country champion who won the 3,200 at state last year, led much of the race prior before starting to labor in the late stages. Pansegrau, a University of Michigan commit, wound up seventh (10:47.83).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0