WIAA state track and field meet: Schedule, top qualifiers

WHAT: WIAA state track and field meet

WHEN: Friday-Saturday

WHERE: Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex at UW-La Crosse

THE SCHEDULETODAY DIVISION 1 8:30 a.m.: Stadium opens for warm-ups

9:25 a.m.: Opening ceremonies

9:30 a.m.: Field and running events begin. The girls pole vault begins at 10 a.m. and boys shot put at 11 a.m.

FIELD EVENTS(All Finals)

Coed wheelchair shot put

Girls discus (south)

Boys high jump

Boys long jump

Girls triple jump

Boys pole vault

Boys shot put

TRACK EVENTS(*—Final Only)

Girls 3,200 Relay *

Girls 100 hurdles

Boys 110 hurdles

Girls 100

Boys 100

Boys 1,600 *

Girls 800 Relay

Boys 800 Relay

Girls 400

Boys 400

Girls 400 Relay

Boys 400 Relay

Girls 300 hurdles

Boys 300 hurdles

Boys 800 *

Girls 200

Boys 200

Girls 3,200 *

Girls 1,600 Relay

Boys 1,600 Relay

DIVISIONS 2 and 32 p.m.: Stadium opens up for warm-ups

2:55 p.m.: Opening ceremonies

3 p.m.: Field and running events begin. The pole vault begins at 3:15 p.m.

FIELD EVENTS(All Finals)

Boys discus (south): Division 3 boys, then Division 2 boys

Girls high jump: Division 2 (west), Division 3 (east)

Girls long jump: Division 3, then Division 2

Girls shot put: Division 2 (pit 1), then Division 3 (pit 1)

Boys triple jump: Division 2, then Division 3

Boys pole vault: Division 2 (middle), Division 3 (north or south)

TRACK EVENTSDivision 3, then Division 2(*—Final Only)

Girls 3,200 Relay *

Girls 100 hurdles

Boys 110 hurdles

Girls 100

Boys 100

Boys 1,600 *

Girls 800 Relay

Boys 800 Relay

Girls 400

Boys 400

Girls 400 Relay

Boys 400 Relay

Girls 300 hurdles

Boys 300 hurdles

Boys 800 *

Girls 200

Boys 200

Girls 3,200 *

Girls 1,600 Relay

Boys 1,600 Relay

SATURDAY8 a.m.: Stadium open for warm-ups

9:55 a.m.: Opening ceremonies

10 a.m.: Field and running events begin. Division 3 girls discus begins at 9:30 a.m.

FIELD EVENTS (All Finals)

Discus: Division 3 girls (south), then Division 2 girls, then Division 1 boys

High jump: Division 2 boys (east); Division 3 boys (west), then Division 1 girls

Long jump: Division 1 girls (pit 1); Division 3 boys (pit 4), then Division 2 boys

Pole vault: Division 1 boys (middle); Division 3 girls (north or south), the Division 2 girls

Shot put: Division 1 girls (shot put 1), then Division 3 boys, then Division 2 boys

Triple jump: Division 1 boys (pit 2); Division 2 girls (pit 3), then Division 3 girls

TRACK EVENTSDivision 3, then Division 2, then Division 1

(All Finals)

Boys 3,200 Relay

Girls 100 hurdles

Boys 110 hurdles

Coed wheelchair 100

Girls 100

Boys 100

Coed wheelchair 1,600

Girls 1,600

Girls 800 Relay

Boys 800 Relay

Coed wheelchair 400

Girls 400

Boys 400

Girls 400 Relay

Boys 400 Relay

Girls 300 hurdles

Boys 300 hurdles

Coed wheelchair 800

Girls 800

Girls 200

Boys 200

Boys 3,200

Girls 1,600 Relay

Boys 1,600 Relay:

DIVISION 1 BOYS TOP QUALIFIERS

100-meter dash: Elijah Brown, so., Tomah, 10.68; 200: Will Smith, jr., Whitefish Bay, 21.97; 400: Kevonte Walls-Burdin, Milwaukee Lutheran, 48.29; 800: Yordanos Zelinski, sr., Oregon, 1:53.15; 1,600: Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton, 4:15.33; 3,200: Patrick Willis, sr., Waukesha North, 9:18.11.

110 hurdles: Mikey Nugent, Hartland Arrowhead, 14.78; 300 hurdles: Cam Wnek, sr., Kimberly, 39.08.

400 relay: La Crosse Central, 42.88; 800 relay: Oconomowoc, 1:27.97; 1,600 relay: West De Pere, 3:22.38; 3,200 relay: Stevens Point, 8:01.11.

High jump: Jayden Williams, jr., Menomonie, 6-9; Long jump: Bennett Fried, jr., La Crosse Central, 23-4; Triple jump: JV Myles, jr., Germantown, 46-10; Pole vault: Lucas Thibert, sr., Bay Port, 15-7.

Shot put: Ben Smith, so., Hortonville; Discus: Ben Smith, so., Hortonville, 187-9.

DIVISION 2 BOYS TOP QUA

LIFIERS

100-meter dash: Eddie Jones, so., Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 10.69; 200: Andrew Kelley, so., McFarland, 22.08; 400: Nathan Cumberbatch, jr., Shorewood, 49.34; 800: Nathan Cumberbatch, jr., Shorewood, 1:55.67; 1,600: Shane Griepentrog, sr., Valders, 4:15.23; 3,200: Shane Griepentrog, sr., Valders, 9:15.39.

110 hurdles: Lucas Heyroth, Sr., Lodi, 14.42; 300 hurdles: Damareyon Taylor, sr., Kewaskum, 39.37.

400 relay: Ellsworth, 43.56; 800 relay: Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 1:30.26; 1,600 relay: Freedom, 3:27.08; 3,200 relay: Green Bay Notre Dame, 8:12.

High jump: Sam Malliet, sr., Shoreland Lutheran, 6-6; Long jump: Camden Combs, sr., Beloit Turner, 23-0; Triple jump: Camden Combs, sr., Beloit Turner, 45-2½; Pole vault: Kaden Rambatt, so., Walworth Big Foot, 14-6.

Shot put: Gavin Finch, sr., Little Chute, 56-9¾; Discus: Blake Williams, sr., Black River Falls, 163-0.

DIVISION 3 BOYS TOP QUA

LIFIERS

100-meter dash: Stephen Munson, sr., North Crawford, 11.13; 200: Carter Brown, sr., Cambridge, 22.37; 400: Chase Doornink, sr., Grantsburg, 49.69; 800: Parker Schneider, sr., Durand, 1:54.52; 1,600: Rhett Reuter, sr., Darlington, 4:30.77; 3,200: Parker Schneider, sr., Durand, 9:37.26.

110 hurdles: Cade Stingle, jr., Shiocton, 14.68; 300 hurdles: Cade Stingle, jr., Shiocton, 38.33.

400 relay: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 43.7; 800 relay: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 1:29.91; 1,600 relay: Glenwood City, 3:27.16; 3,200 relay: Ozaukee, 8:17.41.

High jump: Jack Schlesner, so., Cashton, 6-5; Long jump: Stephen Munson, sr., North Crawford, 21-0½; Triple jump: Dustin Mohler, sr., Mondovi, 44-9¾; Pole vault: Caden Decker, sr., Athens, 14-3.

Shot put: Aiden Janke, jr., Athens, 51-3; Discus: Soren Johnson, sr., Fall Creek, 167-11.

DIVISION 1 GIRLS TOP QUALIF

IERS

100-meter dash: Lola Kolawole, jr., Whitefish Bay, 12.01; 200: Brooklyn Sandvig, jr., Chippewa Falls, 24.57; 400: Brooklyn Sandvig, jr., Chippewa Falls, 55.27; 800: Roisin Willis, sr., Stevens Point, 2;03.09; 1,600: Elizabeth Schmidt, sr., Merrill, 4:58.94; 3,200: Isabela Ross, sr., Oak Creek, 10:46.79.

100 hurdles: Anna Szepieniec, jr., DeForest, 14.56; 300 hurdles: Eva Brandenburg, so., Mequon Homestead, 44.76.

400 relay: Muskego, 49.02; 800 relay: Muskego, 1:42.87; 1,600 relay: West De Pere, 3:55.1; 3,200 relay: Waukesha West, 9:35.37.

High jump: Olivia Van Zeeland, sr., Kaukauna, 5-4; Long jump: Rachel Blaskowski, sr., Oak Creek, 19-2; Triple jump: Jaiah Hopf, sr., Wisconsin Lutheran, 40-5½; Pole vault: Araceli De Leo Lopez, sr., Oak Creek, 12-3.

Shot put: Riley Quinn, sr., Watertown, 44-9½; Discus: Gianna Trotter, sr., Fond du Lac, 149-0.

DIVISION 2 GIRLS TOP QUALIF

IERS

100-meter dash: Sylvia Johansen, sr., Clinton, 12.13; 200: Le’Nehja Norwood, jr., Milwaukee Pius XI, 25.06; 400: Eliana Sheplee, so., Rice Lake, 57.33; 800: Isabella Lozier, sr., Shorewood, 2:14.5; 1,600: Nora Gremban, so., Northland Pines, 5:01.21; 3,200: Faith Wehrman, fr., New Berlin Eisenhower, 11:09.57.

100 hurdles: Brie Eckerman, jr., Mauston, 15.45; 300 hurdles: Brie Eckerman, jr., Mauston, 46.19.

400 relay: La Crosse Logan, 49.86; 800 relay: Hayward, 1:46.03; 1,600 relay: Shorewood, 4:00.44; 3,200 relay: Little Chute, 9:39.69.

High jump: Addison Reimer, jr., Lake Country Lutheran, 5-5; Long jump: MacKenzie Wissbroecker, so., Antigo, 17-11; Triple jump: Celina Lopez, sr., Ripon, 36-9¼; Pole vault: Ella Spiker, sr., Greendale Martin Luther, 10-9.

Shot put: Meghan Schultz, jr., New Berlin West, 44-7½; Discus: Ayianna Johnson, jr., Jefferson, 146-10.

DIVISION 3 GIRLS TOP QUAL

IFIERS

100-meter dash: Steffi Siewert, jr., Deerfield, 12.56; 200: Miranda Firari, sr., Dodgeland, 25.72; 400: Kaylee Peterson, so., Ithaca/Weston, 59.36; 800: Kayci Martensen, sr., Benton/Scales Mound, 2:15.72; 1,600: Kayci Martensen, sr., Benton/Scales Mound, 5:03.68; 3,200: Leah Patterson, jr., Valley Christian, 11:36.32.

100 hurdles: Ava Washburn, jr., Webster, 15.07; 300 hurdles: Kendal Stingle, jr., Shiocton, 46.07.

400 relay: Lancaster, 51.44; 800 relay: Lancaster, 1:47.98; 1,600 relay: Dodgeland, 4:09.01; 3,200 relay: Boscobel, 9:49.62.

High jump: Alyssia Zvolena, jr., Loyal, 5-5; Long jump: Kallie Volk, jr., Three Lakes, 17-2¼; Triple jump: Ava Washburn, jr., Webster, 36-3¼; Pole vault: Leah Zastrow, sr., Spencer, 11-6.

Shot put: Ellie Juergensen, sr., Living Word, 39-5½; Discus: Malayna Rieck, sr., Colby, 123-3.

