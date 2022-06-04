WIAA state track and field meet:

Bennett Fried was happy to leave the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex with a silver medal for his performance in the long jump on Friday.

He was happier on Saturday.

Fried overcame the panic that accompanied a scratch on his first attempt with the best triple jump of his career on the second, and the Central High School junior turned it into a championship he was denied the previous day.

"I got a lot of speed, and the wind kind of flipped for a second there," Fried said of the winning jump of 46 feet, 9½ inches. "I think there was a lot of panic after the scratch.

"I backed up a lot on that one."

Fried could have taken two additional jumps to improve that performance but he passed to save his legs for the 800-meter relay. He then ran with medal-winning 400 and 800 relay teams to add to his collection.

Fried held off Menomonie's Jayden Williams (45-10) and Wisconsin Lutheran's Josiah Rice (45-9¼) by adding a foot to his personal record in the triple.

