WIAA state track and field: Stevens Point's Roisin Willis makes return to La Crosse

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — It's been three years since Roisin Willis staged her introduction to the crowd at the WIAA state track and field meet.

It was anticipated to be a special weekend for the freshman from Stevens Point Area High School, and it was when she broke the meet record with a time of 2 minutes, 5.68 seconds in the Division 1 800-meter run and later contributed to the Panthers' winning performance in the 1,600 relay.

She hasn't been back since — for good reason — and hopes to complete her WIAA career with just as big of a weekend before packing up and heading on to the next stage in the sport at Stanford University.

"I'm so excited to be coming back," Willis said. "It was ne of my favorite meets my freshman year, and to not be able to come back until now is crazy.

"I'm super excited to have the opportunity to compete this weekend."

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the meet when Willis was a sophomore, so she had no chance to defend her championship.

She was able to compete as a junior, but a scheduling conflict kept her away.

Instead, Willis spent those days competing with the nation's best at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. Her bid to make the summer team in the 800 ended with a 13th-place finish in the semifinal.

There will be more chances for Willis to qualify in the future, but she seems happy to be able to concentrate on this kind of meet for the week.

She brings with her the national clout of recent meet stars Kenny Bednarek, Molly Seidel or Brooke Jaworski.

Track and field has always been part of the senior's

