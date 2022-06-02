When it comes to the WIAA state track and field meet, we've got you covered with regular content being produced over the next two days. Check lacrossetribune.com regularly throughout the meet for stories, photos and videos of what's happening on the track and in the field from writers Todd Sommerfeldt (@SommerfeldtLAX) and James Krause (@jkrausepro), along with contributions from Jon Masson (@JonMassonWSJ), Brandon Berg (@brandon_berg) and Sean Davis (@SDavis_PDR).
WIAA state track and field: We've got you covered
