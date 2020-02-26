WIAA state wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas group of four ready for the Kohl Center

Clay Berra isn’t sure where he would be today had he not pulled out the performance of his career — to that point — in a WIAA Division 3 wrestling sectional to qualify for his first individual state tournament.

The Aquinas High School senior doesn’t question his motivation in any situation, but giving himself a confidence boost made a big difference in his athletic career with the Blugolds.

“It showed me I could do it,” Berra said Tuesday as he prepared for his second state wrestling tournament, which takes place this weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison. “I wanted to keep going (after state). I was at every open mat of the summer, and it led into my football season and now wrestling again.”

As a junior, Berra was a state qualifier with an 11-17 record. He was pinned in 51 seconds during his only state match, but the experience of the weekend has stuck with Berra.

He enters the 285-pound bracket of this state tournament with a 32-9 record and ranked ninth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. While teammate Joe Penchi said that Berra is still the same teammate he was a year, it is easy to see that things have changed on the mat.