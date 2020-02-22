WIAA wrestling: Holmen qualifies 6 for state with 5 champs; PdC advances 7

VERONA, Wis. — The Holmen High School wrestling team, which already qualified for the WIAA team state tournament, will have six representatives at the individual state tournament in Madison next weekend.
The Vikings outscored all teams at the Division 1 Verona Sectional with a score of 149½ by crowning five champions and getting one runner-up on Saturday.
Parker Kratochvill (41-5, 1-6 pounds), Sam Smith (41-3, 113), Alex Pellowski (33-4, 120), Branson Beers (35-11, 126) and Drake Schams (41-4, 195) all won titles without much resistance — Kratochvill, Smith and Beers had three pins each, and Schams had two pins and a major decision — and teammate Carter Vetsch (46-6) joined them as state qualifiers with a second-place finish at 152. Vetsch’s title was spoiled by a 14-4 loss to second-ranked Kaden Reetz (39-0) of Madison Memorial.
Tomah advanced three individuals and Sparta two. Logan/Central was led by Dylan Ellefson (33-11), who placed third at 145, but only the top two finishers advanced in Division 1.
Fourth-ranked Marques Fritsche (19-0) kept his unbeaten season going for the Timberwolves with a championship at 170, and Hayden Larson matched Fritsche’s finish by pinning seventh-ranked Austin Rider of Sauk Prairie in 2 minutes to win at 285. Fritsche and Larson both had two pins in three matches.
Braden Bemis (21-18) also earned a state spot at 126 when he pinned Waunakee’s Nick Schweitzer (35-6) at the 2:26 mark in the semifinals. He lost the championship bout but sealed his finish with the semifinal win.
Sparta had a pair of runner-up performers in Corbin Hauser (18-3, 160) and Maddon Connelly (22-13, 220). Hauser beat Tomah’s Sam Linzmeier 9-2 for the final qualifying spot at their weight.
DIVISION 3
WESTBY — The Aquinas High School wrestling team will have four competitors at state, and Westby will send three.
The Blugolds didn’t get a champion in the Division 3 Westby Sectional, but both Joe Penchi and Clay Berra earned return state trips, and Calvin Hargrove and Noah DeGroot joined them as finishers among the top three.
Penchi (36-4) was knocked out of the title picture in the semifinals, but he came back to win three matches and secure second place at 132. Berra (32-9) had to wrestle into overtime to determine his finish, but he won the match to place second at 285.
Hargrove (23-10) was third at 138, and DeGroot (16-8) matched that performance with third place at 195.
Westby’s state qualifiers are led by senior Conor Vatland, who won the championship at 170 and pinned two opponents along the way. Logan Turben (28-9) and Dylan Nottestad (39-11) posted third-place finishes at 120 and 220, respectively.
De Soto has two state qualifiers and Blair-Taylor one.
Aiden Brosinski (37-4) won the title at 138 and handed Hargrove a 12-2 defeat in the championship match. Cezar Garcia (40-5) added a second-place finish at 195 and had four pins on the day. He pinned DeGroot in 45 seconds for second place.
The Wildcats also had an individual champion when Logan Shramek (34-2) plowed his way through the 182 bracket. He pinned two opponents.
DIVISION 2
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien High School wrestling team racked up 123 points to win the WIAA Division 2 Evansville/Albany Sectional.
The Blackhawks left with two champions and seven qualifiers for the individual state meet next weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Senior Tyler Hannah (50-0) and Colten Wall (17-4) gave Prairie du Chien its champions as they swept through their brackets at 195 and 220, respectively.
Hannah pinned all three of his opponents to become a four-time state qualifier.
Rhett Koenig (47-6) started Prairie du Chien’s run off with a second-place finish at 106, and he was the first runner-up on the Blackhawks’ list of four. Koenig’s loss came to top-ranked Chase Beckett (42-2) of Portage. Beckett won that match 3-1.
Matt Rogge (42-6), Traeton Saint (48-3 and Bradyn Saint (46-6) also finished second at respective weights of 132, 160 and 170. Traeton Saint, who is ranked first in Division 2, was beaten 12-4 by second-ranked Dean Neff (44-1) of Jefferson.
Rogge advanced to the championship bout, which he lost to Viroqua’s Cale Anderson 4-1.
Luke Kramer (43-11) rounded out the Blackhawk state qualifiers with a third-place performance at 126.
Viroqua will have two qualifiers in Madison after both won championships in Evansville.
Anderson (45-3) finished off his day with the win over Rogge after opening with a pin and major decision.
Josh Frye (44-4) recorded three pins to cruise through the bracket at 113.
