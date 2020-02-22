WIAA wrestling: Holmen qualifies 6 for state with 5 champs; PdC advances 7

Sparta had a pair of runner-up performers in Corbin Hauser (18-3, 160) and Maddon Connelly (22-13, 220). Hauser beat Tomah’s Sam Linzmeier 9-2 for the final qualifying spot at their weight.

DIVISION 3

WESTBY — The Aquinas High School wrestling team will have four competitors at state, and Westby will send three.

The Blugolds didn’t get a champion in the Division 3 Westby Sectional, but both Joe Penchi and Clay Berra earned return state trips, and Calvin Hargrove and Noah DeGroot joined them as finishers among the top three.

Penchi (36-4) was knocked out of the title picture in the semifinals, but he came back to win three matches and secure second place at 132. Berra (32-9) had to wrestle into overtime to determine his finish, but he won the match to place second at 285.

Hargrove (23-10) was third at 138, and DeGroot (16-8) matched that performance with third place at 195.

Westby’s state qualifiers are led by senior Conor Vatland, who won the championship at 170 and pinned two opponents along the way. Logan Turben (28-9) and Dylan Nottestad (39-11) posted third-place finishes at 120 and 220, respectively.

De Soto has two state qualifiers and Blair-Taylor one.

