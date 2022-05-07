WIAC softball: Eagles live to fight another day

The UW-La Crosse softball team went extra innings on Saturday to keep its spot in the final day of the WIAC Tournament at North Campus Field.

The Eagles managed just five hits in their second game of the day, but Emily Knight singled to plate Kyra Lard with two outs in the top of the 11th inning as top-seeded La Crosse beat second-seeded Oshkosh 2-1 in an elimination game Saturday afternoon.

La Crosse (27-9) split two games and needs to beat Eau Claire (25-9) twice on Sunday to win the tournament. The first game between the teams begins at 10 a.m.

The Eagles, who had five hits against Oshkosh after losing to Eau Claire to start the day, scored in the top of the first inning before the Titans came back to tie the game in the third.

Lard led off the 11th by reaching on an error before a sacrifice bunt by Jordyn McCormack moved her to second. Kendra Leis was intentionally walked before pinch hitter Hannah Lalk struck out for the second out.

Knight, who was 1 for 5, singled through the left side to provide what became the winning run.

Elise Weinzierl pitched all 11 innings, struck out four, walked two and allowed 10 hits for La Crosse.

The Eagles started their day with the loss to the Blugolds, who scored the final nine runs of the game.

Ellie Yaeger was 2 for 3, and Kendra Leis tripled and drove in a run for La Crosse, which scored twice in the first inning and once in the second.

Leis, Hailey Jibben and Megan Scheidt each drove in a run for the Eagles, but Eau Claire came back with the help of 13 hits against La Crosse’s first three pitchers.

The Blugolds scored three in the third to tie the score and followed it up with a four-run fourth to pull away.

Second baseman Megan Maruna was 3 for 4 with four RBI, and center fielder Kenna Strunsee was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs. Strunsee hit a two-run home run in the third, and Maruna followed with a three-run homer to highlight the fourth.

