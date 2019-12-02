Wiggins completes best month yet

In Wednesday’s Timberwolves victory at San Antonio, Andrew Wiggins scored 26 points, got to the free-throw line 14 times, had eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Thus ended the best month of his NBA career.

In 11 games in November — he missed three games due to a death in the family, a stretch in which the Wolves went 1-2 — here are Wiggins’ averages: He scored 27.1 points, made 48.3 % of his shots overall, 39.5 % of his three-pointers. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 blocks.

Much has been made of Wiggins buying into the Wolves offense, which shuns the mid-range jumper in favor of shots around the rim and from behind the three-point line. Also, coach Ryan Saunders’ decision to shuffle the starting lineup, having Jeff Teague come off the bench and give Wiggins more on-ball responsibilities has been a factor.

But Wiggins’ contributions up and down the stat sheet are impressive. In 12 games in February 2017, he averaged 28.8 points, making more than half his shots. But he didn’t shoot the three as much or as often and didn’t have the rebound or assist numbers he had the past month.