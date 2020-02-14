Wild fires coach Bruce Boudreau

In Minnesota, Boudreau was 158-110-35. He made the playoffs in his first two seasons with the Wild — including a franchise record 106 points in his first year — but it was ousted in the opening round of the playoffs both times.

The team missed the playoffs last year, and Leipold fired GM Paul Fenton after one season.

Serving out the seasonGuerin said Evason would coach the remainder of the season and a full coaching search would take place; Evason would be a candidate for the full-time job.

“The one thing I really do like about Dean is his passion, his fire for the game,” Guerin said. “I am hoping that that translates to the players. I think these guys really like Dean a lot.

“He goes at the game just like he played, and that’s aggressive and with a lot of passion and emotion. I have confidence in him.”

Boudreau, who is the eighth NHL coach to lose his job this season, made the playoffs four times with both Washington and Anaheim.

He was in the final season of his four-year coaching contract with the Wild; there was a contract clause for Boudreau to continue as a consultant for two seasons after the four years as coach.