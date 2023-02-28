Marcus Johansson is back.

The Wild reacquired the forward from Washington on Tuesday for a 2024 third-round draft pick to kick off Johansson’s second stint in three seasons with the Wild.

He’s expected to join the team on Tuesday evening, so the earliest he could play is Thursday at Vancouver.

Johansson, 32, returns after scoring 13 goals and picking up 15 assists for 28 points through 60 games with the Capitals while also leading the team in game-winners with five.

Last season, he split between Washington and Seattle after spending the abbreviated 2021 schedule with the Wild. That was an injury-plagued campaign for Johansson, who suffered a broken arm in the playoffs vs. Vegas. He finished with six goals and eight assists in 36 regular-season games after the Wild added him in a trade that sent Eric Staal to Buffalo.

Overall, Johansson has 157 goals and 278 assists for 435 points in 813 games during 13 NHL seasons. He’s also racked up 43 points in 103 playoff games after being a first-round pick by Washington in 2009.

Team focus

Kirill Kaprizov was a force in the third period last Sunday, his two goals shedding the Wild’s deficit against Columbus in an eye-popping exhibit of skill and will.

But before he completed a natural hat trick in overtime, the finishing touch on a 3-2 comeback by the Wild, Kaprizov actually wanted to take himself off the ice.

Almost two minutes into the extra session, the Wild and Blue Jackets were about to square off for a neutral-zone faceoff when Kaprizov, who was in the midst of a shift, said the team needed a line change for a “faceoff guy.

“And I said, ‘No, we need you out there,’” coach Dean Evason recalled.

The Wild kept Kaprizov in action because if Columbus won possession of the puck, the Wild wouldn’t be able to get Kaprizov back in the play. Evason explained this to Kaprizov, who understood, but the interaction was telling about the superstar’s attitude.

“[He] wasn’t thinking of Kirill Kaprizov in that situation,” Evason said. “He was thinking about the Minnesota Wild and what was best for the Minnesota Wild, which he perceived the best would be to win the faceoff. That is why he is who he is.”

Up for grabs

Twelve points.

That’s how far back the Wild were from first place in the Central Division on Feb. 10, the team barely in a playoff position. Even on Feb. 16, they were 10 points out of the top spot.

But after a four-game win streak and five victories overall in their next six games, the Wild made up enough ground to close that gap to just a smattering of points and join the chase for the No. 1 seed, which also features Dallas, Colorado and Winnipeg.

“When things don’t go your way and things are not going as planned, you just do whatever you can to survive type thing,” Marcus Foligno said. “I just feel like we got a lot of great characters in this room where we just battled back. We’ve won close games.

“At the end of the day, it’s about winning two points. But with the Central, measuring us against Dallas and Winnipeg and Colorado, I can see why we’re contending for first place right now.”

Although the Wild won’t play the Stars again in the regular season, they will face the Jets and Avalanche.

The Wild will be at Winnipeg next Wednesday and in Colorado on March 29 before hosting the Jets on April 11 at Xcel Energy Center. They’re 2-0 vs. Winnipeg and 0-2 against Colorado.

“You just want to be top of your division no matter what,” Foligno said. “That’s our mentality, to be No. 1. Right now, we have a chance to move up in there.”