Wild GM Bill Guerin: 'Expectations are the same'

To help offset Stalock’s absence, the Wild signed Andrew Hammond last week and the team has youngster Kaapo Kahkonen to back up new No. 1 Cam Talbot. Zuccarello’s spot in the lineup will be filled internally until he’s ready to return; the Wild won’t be bringing in anyone on a tryout, Guerin said.

Skating in St. Paul

Players have been working out at Tria Rink in St. Paul, and most of the roster is already in the Twin Cities. Team brass is still discussing the vacant captaincy, and an announcement is expected closer to camp.

“From what I hear, the guys have had some good skates and doing what they can,” Guerin said. “I trust these guys that they’re all going to come in great shape and ready to go. They are all anxious to play.”

Among those already in Minnesota preparing for the season is Kirill Kaprizov, who is on the brink of his NHL debut after signing an entry-level contract with the team in the summer. He headlines a group of new arrivals that also includes forwards Marcus Johansson, Nick Bonino and Nick Bjugstad in addition to Talbot.