The University of Wisconsin football program has a few impressive streaks going into the season.

The Badgers current run of 21 consecutive winning seasons is the longest among Power Five programs, and the corresponding stretch of 21 straight seasons ending in a bowl game ranks third. But there’s an active streak that the team is trying to break, and it’s one that might point to why breaking through to the top tier of college football hasn’t quite happened.

No UW players have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft since 2017, when outside linebacker T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh) and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (New Orleans) were taken with the 30th and 32nd picks, respectively. The Badgers’ roster this season has a handful of players who will have a shot to be drafted, and some, like running back Braelon Allen, could be high picks. But the Badgers’ best chance to have a name called on Thursday April 25, 2024, is likely junior left tackle Jack Nelson, a Stoughton product who’s about to begin his third year as a starter.

“He just gets better with time,” said Darryl Peterson, a UW outside linebacker who’s faced Nelson often in practice. “I wouldn't be surprised if he was a first-rounder next year. He's a great talent and he's only getting better.”

Tackle is a premium position that NFL teams are more likely to take in the first round than running back or off-ball linebacker — spots at which the Badgers have produced pros over the past five seasons. Nelson has the requisite size, athleticism, and attitude to be an NFL lineman, but there’s a couple of areas he’ll need to shore up this season in order to rise up draft boards to become a first-round pick if he chooses to forgo a fifth and sixth season of eligibility.

BadgerExtra examined each of Nelson’s snaps in four UW games last season, three in which Nelson faced a 2023 draft pick and another in the Michigan State tilt where he faced a sure-fire 2024 draft pick. Three noteworthy themes stood out, and they show both why Nelson could be the one to snap UW’s first-round skid, and what he’ll need to show this fall to do it.

Impressive balance

Nelson’s best attribute might be his balance, which starts with his impressive footwork. He rarely ends a play on the ground, unless he’s asked to cut block on the backside of a zone run or is putting a defender into the dirt. He stays low through initial contact and can quickly move his feet to get his weight into a defender’s path.

He stopped spin moves from Nebraska’s Ochaun Mathis (a sixth-round pick in April) and Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore (a seventh-round pick) by properly keeping his upper body square with these defenders, not leaned forward trying to lean on a rusher. His ability to fire two steps into the ground almost simultaneously on the snap lets him get his base set and he does well keeping his feet from getting tangled and distributing his weight correctly.

Some of the best examples of Nelson’s balance are seen when he climbs to the second level on run plays. He keeps his feet wide enough that he can deliver a blow to linebackers and shield them from the rushing lane, and at worst he’ll stalemate in those situations and allow a back to cut off of him.

High effort

One rarely sees a play that Nelson isn’t running his feet to the whistle. He made a name for himself during his first training camps at UW by playing with an edge, and has been known to be in the middle of the occasional practice tussle. But those elements of his game are rooted in his high motor.

Pass blocks, particularly ones for five- and seven-step quarterback drops, aren’t won by stopping a rusher’s initial movement. Tackles have to negate a series of moves and countermoves on such plays to keep the pocket clean. Nelson does that at a fairly high level, and if he can eliminate the handful of plays from last season where he couldn’t halt a second move, he’ll boost his draft profile.

Even on plays Nelson loses position on contact or starts to lose the edge in a pass set, he’ll reset his hands or run his feet to do what he can to salvage the snap.

Inconsistent hands

Nelson has to get better with his hands to be a team’s top draft choice next spring. Too often, he’s late or not forceful enough when engaging his hands in a block.

The Iowa matchup was a good example of how Nelson’s hand usage makes or breaks him against good defenses. BadgerExtra counted eight plays in which Nelson was one-on-one against Lukas Van Ness, Green Bay’s first-round pick at No. 13, and awarded him six wins or stalemates on those reps.

Van Ness’ arm length and ability to shed blockers are primary reasons he became a first-rounder, but for the most part Nelson fired his hands into Van Ness’ chest and got control of him. But the two losses for Nelson were impactful. Van Ness stopped what could’ve been a good gain for Allen at the line of scrimmage on the Badgers’ second drive, which ended three plays later with a field goal. Van Ness forcing a first-and-10 in the red zone instead of a first-and-goal gave the stout Iowa defense a better chance of turning UW away from the end zone.

Van Ness worked an inside move after Nelson slowed his bull rush off the line, and Nelson wasn’t able to get a good enough punch to slow him down. That pressure added to a bad throw and decision from quarterback Graham Mertz on a go-ahead pick-six for the Hawkeyes.

For as strong as he shows he is on the field, Nelson doesn’t stand rushers up with his punch as often as one would think. Getting better with his hands on first contact this season might be a deciding factor in how NFL teams grade Nelson.

The new offense

Nelson and the rest of UW’s tackles made a few presnap adjustments after Phil Longo was hired as offensive coordinator. He’ll be in a two-point stance each play, and in more space after slightly wider splits between linemen were installed. He looked no worse for wear this spring as he got accustomed to the new look.

He’s already seen as a strong pass blocker — his 83.5 PFF pass-blocking grade was the best by a UW lineman since center Tyler Biadasz in 2019 and ranked 15th in the FBS. He’s given up 11 pressures in 343 career pass-blocking snaps. Playing in added space will give NFL teams a good indication of his footwork and his ability to stay square against edge rushers.

Nelson told BadgerExtra that the biggest adjustment he faced early in the new offense was maintaining his power as a run-blocker from a two-point stance. He appeared to have found strategies that worked this spring, and perhaps different techniques from new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. could improve Nelson’s punch.