1. Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"Graduated JM High School and attended RCTC completing an AS degree in law enforcement. Married since 1984 to Debbie, have two grown children, Laura and Nick and three grandchildren, Keegan, Mason and Ella. Our family moved to St. Charles in 1986. I spent many weekends and holidays on family farms around St. Charles owned by extended family and understand the value of family farms hearing first-hand the many hardships.

"Substance Misuse Director in the Austin School District since 2016, 31 years in law enforcement mostly as a deputy for Winona County, with 15 years teaching students how to make healthy and safe choices as the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Prevention Education) Officer. Serves on the State of Minnesota D.A.R.E. team teaching new peace officers.

"Currently serving on Economic Development Authority as Chairperson, 10 years as Mayor of St. Charles and has served on community, regional, State and civic organizations boards."

2. Why are you interested in this position?

"I have enjoyed the more than 40 years serving my community from coaching youth sports to leading the community of St. Charles as it’s Mayor for 10 years. I truly believe it is important to serve the community you call home. Over the years I have served many boards, from the cable commission to my current role as the chairperson of the Economic Development Authority (EDA). I have also served on a few county boards and believe that is my next calling. Representing our community and the residents of District 3 would be an honor and privilege for me. As a deputy sheriff for over 24 years, I had the opportunity to meet the many great people that make up the district and they deserve a voice at the table. I would like to be that voice who brings their concerns and accomplishments to the Winona County Board."

3. What experience do you have that makes you a good candidate for this position?

"I believe that any candidate must have experience working to build community and have the networking ability to accomplish the mission of the Winona County Board of Commissioners. I believe that I have been building that network and gaining nearly 40 years of community service experience to be the best candidate for the position. My community service experience consists of: EDA – 18 years, Mayor of St. Charles – 10 years, Project FINE Board of Directors – 7 years, Dover/Eyota St. Charles Sanitary District Chairman – 7 years, Minnesota High Speed Rail Commission – 5 years, Winona Health Challenge Committee – 8 years, President Minnesota Mayor’s Association – 5 years, Sexual Assault Interagency Council – 7 years and several other community organizations as well as serving as a Lion’s Club and Moose Lodge member for many years.

"All of this community service experience has prepared me for the Winona County Commissioner District 3 seat."

4. What would be some of your top priorities in this position?

"My priorities would include preserving the family farm, preserving natural resources and building a sustainable levy. I come from a long line of family farmers and know the struggles and the benefits they bring to our county. Their voices must be heard because the family farmer knows the value of the land and its resources. Preserving those resources is important. Water is one of those precious resources and serving as a steward of the water for 7 years as chairperson for the local sanitary district provided me the experience to guide my decisions. Lastly, our levy. Like farmers are stewards of our land, commissioners are stewards of your tax dollars. We have an obligation to spend those dollars responsibly and keep Winona County affordable. My experience working with a 7-million-dollar budget as the Mayor of St. Charles will help me make sure we are spending your hard-earned money wisely."

5. How do you believe you could benefit constituents?

"The benefits I will bring to the district 3 commissioner seat is Experience, Integrity and Community Service. I have dedicated my life to serving the people of Winona County both professionally as a Deputy Sheriff and personally by volunteering to serve on many boards and commissions. The greatest asset I will bring to this seat is my years of experience in the public sector. Working as the Mayor for 10 years and building the network of people in SE Minnesota will certainly benefit all citizens of our county. Integrity is something we have lost but is one of the keys to our success. The quality of being honest and having strong moral principles is very important and I know you expect that of anyone who will be your voice. Lastly, Community Service has always been important in my life and I will continue as I serve as your commissioner."