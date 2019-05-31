In the face of a statewide rout in 2018, losing all the statewide races, the Republicans are desperate to project themselves as the good guys. The latest example is – according to Sen Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green – “increased funding for the Department of Corrections.” But facts are stubborn things.
First, Marklein expressed outrage that Gov. Tony Evers' prison worker wage increase wouldn’t apply to Boscobel. The facts are that this issue involved a temporary wage increase AHEAD of the budget process, and Boscobel doesn’t seem to have the same crisis in terms of finding workers, so was left out of the temporary emergency measure. The rest of the story is necessary to clarify the remaining facts.
It was Act 10, devised and put into law by the Republican-dominated government in 2011 that created this crisis, an act supported by Marklein. In 2010 the Wisconsin Department of Corrections was at near full employment with employees earning a fair wage and good benefits. Act 10’s attack on unions changed all that. Pay for officers has fallen sharply, and employee costs for benefits keep going up. Today the DOC faces record retirements, more than 400 vacancies, and forced overtime at a cost to taxpayers of $9.3 million in overtime and $12 million in sick time costs.
Marklein and his fellow Republicans deserve no accolades for recognizing, at this politically desperate point for them, that they need to fix the crisis they created. They have caused unnecessary pain and financial uncertainly for Wisconsin workers who play an important part in keeping the rest of us safe. To be clear − the Republican majority, including Marklein who has been sitting on the powerful Joint Finance Committee − has refused for 8 years to implement fair wages for corrections workers.
But wait – the story is not done. Republican lawmakers are currently seeking to intervene in a union lawsuit challenging Act 10 using lawyers that will cost taxpayers $500 an hour.
The hypocrisy is astounding. Because they currently need the political advantage, they attempt to fix the problem they created eight years ago, but simultaneously work to protect the act that created the problem in the first place. And those are the facts of the full story − at least so far.
William R. Cary,
Richland Center
