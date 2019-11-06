A 29-year-old Wilton man allegedly hit speeds of 100 mph during a high-speed chase that began in the city of Tomah and ended at a Kerry Avenue residence in the town of Wilton Nov. 3.
Trevor C. Sletten was referred to the district attorney for eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer and second-offense drunk driving.
According to the report, police observed Sletten make an illegal U-turn on Superior Avenue at Monowau Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Police followed the southbound Chevrolet Silverado and activated emergency lights for a traffic stop. Sletten merged into the right lane and appeared to be pulling over before merging back into the left lane and turning east on to Cameron Street.
Sletten pulled through the Kwik Trip parking lot, turned west onto Clifton Street and ran a red light at Clifton and Superior. The truck reached a speed of 70 mph in a 30 mph zone before leaving the city westbound on Hwy. 16.
Sletten’s truck drifted over the centerline and reached 100 mph until turning south on Hwy. M, where it braked hard and nearly missed the turn. He continued at speeds between 90-100 mph while fishtailing through multiple curves. He ran a stop sign at Hwy. A, where he turned west before turning south onto Kelp Avenue. He ran another stop sign after turning south on to Hwy. U.
After Sletten turned east on to Kerry Avenue, the pursuing officer determined that Sletten had superior knowledge of the road and was better able to maneuver through the turns. Police learned that Sletten lived at a Kerry Avenue residence, and multiple officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol headed to the address.
Police found the truck, which smelled of hot brakes, parked at the residence but were unable to locate Sletten. Two officers remained at the scene out of sight waiting for Sletten to return.
After waiting for a considerable time, police heard a sound coming from a corn field and a subject grunting and moaning. The person, later identified as Sletten, emerged through a small clearing and walked toward the residence. An officer identified himself and ordered Sletten to put his hands up. Sletten quickly turned and hid in the brush. After refusing multiple requests to come out with his hands up, he was Tasered and handcuffed.
The report says Sletten smelled of intoxicants and that his speech was slow and slurred. He refused to answer questions or submit to a field sobriety test. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw shortly before 5 a.m.
Sletten was also issued traffic citations for an illegal U-turn, running a red light, unreasonable and imprudent speed, reckless driving/endangering safety, operating left of center and failure to stop at two stop signs.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
