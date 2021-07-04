Wimbledon: After last Middle Sunday, event resumes with fresh faces

WIMBLEDON, England — Wimbledon’s traditional Middle Sunday of rest will disappear in 2022, as will the Manic Monday that follows it.

For one last time, the oldest Grand Slam tournament was quiet as Week 1 of this year’s edition ended. And for one last time, Week 2 will begin with a bevy of action, the only major to schedule all 16 women’s and men’s fourth-round singles matches on the same day.

“I think I will miss it, to be honest,” 2018 champion Angelique Kerber said.

Get ready for a packed scheduled Monday that includes teenagers Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu, No. 1 Ash Barty and Kerber in women’s matches, along with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, a total of eight of the top 10 seeds and 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda in men’s matches.

It won’t be the same moving forward, and Federer understands why the All England Club is changing its ways in this regard.

“Everybody wants more days. Look, more days means more revenue, more options, more this and that. I get it,” he said. “I don’t think they did it only because of revenue. I think they just think it’s going with the times, as well.”