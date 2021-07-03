Wimbledon: Federer finds his rhythm, reaches Week 2 at Wimbledon

There was decidedly no home-court advantage for Norrie; there were more “Come on, Roger!” cries from spectators, old and young, than there were pleas of “Come on, Cam!”

And Federer, who has won a men’s-record eight of his 20 Grand Slam trophies at the All England Club, delivered.

He had 48 winners to 33 unforced errors and won the point on 30 of 38 trips to the net, including 11 of 11 when playing serve-and-volley.

Next will come Federer’s 69th appearance in the fourth round at a major tournament. On Monday, he plays No. 23 seed Lorenzo Sonego, a 26-year-old from Italy who has made it this far for the second time at a Slam.

“I definitely feel like I’ve gotten my rhythm now, at this point,” Federer said.

Moments later, he said this about Saturday’s performance: “Maybe one of the first times I just felt very much at peace out there. Really sort of a tranquility, I guess, to everything I was doing — where I wanted to serve, how I wanted to win my service games, then how I took misses, how I took wrong choices. I just brushed them off.”