WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: La Crosse’s largest Kwik Trip to open July 14, while two older, smaller ones close
La Crosse’s newest and largest Kwik Trip convenience store will open July 14 at 1922 Ward Ave., while July 13 will be the last day of business…
A 30-year-old La Crosse man with 14 open cases in three counties is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly killing a two-mont…
Local firefighters performed a rescue mission Friday night at Grandad Bluff after a hiker fell a significant distance.
The excitement of a breakout season lit a fire under Cashton High School offensive and defensive lineman Zack Mlsna last season.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — “Life’s a beach, and I’m just playing in the sand.” Marina Kay Mattison, 27, earned her angel wings on June 21, 2022, at home…
A 37-year-old Tomah man convicted of beating to death a 3-year-old boy will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of release.
WATCH NOW: Finding Home: After years of homelessness, couple secures housing just in time to bring newborn home
After years of being stuck in a cycle of homelessness, Ashlyn Witt and Troy Hanson were able to move into an apartment just a week before their son was born.
A 20-year-old La Crosse man accused of shooting a person Sunday in Powell Park was released on a signature bond Monday after his attorney laid…
A 45-year-old La Crosse man will head to federal prison after his conviction in federal court for child pornography.
Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy’s father later committed suicide.