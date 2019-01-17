Sixteen-year-old Chariell Butler is many things, a leader, a mediator, a trailblazer, but what makes her stand out the most is her attitude, as evidenced by her motto, “You never lose; you either win or learn.”
Butler is also the recipient of the first ever Lynda Blackmon Lowery Youth Leadership Award, which she will receive Monday at the La Crosse community celebration in honor of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Butler, born and raised on La Crosse’s North Side by her mother Shelly Goyette, said receiving the award is crazy, in a good way.
“I don’t really see myself making change or doing things. It’s just what I do,” Butler said.
Her teacher, Andrea Kramer, who nominated Butler, sees her in a different light, as someone who leads both through example as a female wrestler and three-sport athlete, and through her positive interactions with her fellow students.
“She’s the whole package, a person with integrity, a person who has the confidence to speak the right things, and she can temper that with compassion toward understanding the other side,” Kramer said.
Butler started wrestling at age 4 along with her brother Damond, who is two years older than her.
“It just looked fun, and my mom was like, ‘OK,’ she’s like, “Why not have my daughter have something that’s like wrestling?’ She was cool and she just let me do it and I stayed in it,” Butler said.
Wrestling was hard -- “You leave your heart on the mat every day,” Butler said – but her teammates and coaches are amazing.
“My favorite thing is the people. The guys are like a big family. When you kind of die with everybody in practice every day, you develop close bonds,” Butler said. “Our coaches are just like dads to us. They can be mean, but they can also be super sweet.”
Butler wasn’t expecting she’d get fans in the form of young girls starting to wrestle and printing off her photos, but she ended up a role model for elementary school girls.
Butler doesn’t just leave her heart on the wrestling mat, “she leaves her heart in life to do the right thing,” Kramer said.
As a student assistant in AVID, a college prep program at Logan High School, Butler serves as a role model for her fellow students. Butler signed up because no one in her family had ever gone to college before, and she wanted the tools to get there and succeed.
Now she gives advice and helps her fellow students through new experiences she dealt with last year.
“I have a year of high school under my belt, and I’ve gone through what they’re going through,” Butler said.
Kramer added, “I can say it, but if Chariell says it, that’s when they listen, because she’s the student who’s been through it.”
Butler has also been known to lend a hand with students’ relationship drama or even if they’re just having a bad day, taking skills she learned in a conflict resolution program in middle school and putting them to use.
“She just has a maturity about her that makes students want to trust her,” Kramer said.
Butler’s communication skills -- and her “win or learn” philosophy -- have helped make her a leader in social justice and improving communication in her school.
“When it comes to race, my approach to it is: You have to teach them about it. If they really are clueless and nobody ever taught them that lesson, it’s not their fault they didn’t learn that,” Butler said.
She’s no stranger to hearing a racist comment followed by a quick “no offense,” and she’s good at avoiding the offense without shrugging off the racism.
“I don’t ever see anything as a defeat. If you can’t get through to someone with a conversation, you can try again. If you lose a match, you didn’t lose. You obviously learned something you can work on,” Butler said. “I just like having conversation. We need more conversation.”
The connection of the award with the MLK Day event is important to Butler, who is African-American.
“I think we should have a whole year for him. He’s important and relevant every single day,” Butler said. “Who else was going to do it? Without him and without other people helping him do that, we wouldn’t be in the same position we are today and we’d still be fighting, and we are still fighting.”
His voice was important in shaping a world where African-Americans can be treated as equals. While racism in America still exists, King and others like him started the U.S. on the path of fully addressing those issues.
The MLK Day committee named after the youngest person to march on Selma with King to encourage young people to keep doing what they’re doing and know their efforts are being noticed, said committee member John Hormon.
“This is cool stuff and people notice them doing it,” he said.
It’s a call to action as well, he said, meant to encourage young people to get more involved in standing up for equality and social justice by showing them it makes a difference.
Hormon created the award, along with Shaudel Spivey, who is the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Award winner.
