Windy Ridge Ranch Day June 5
Windy Ridge Ranch Day Camp for kids 6-12 will be from 9 to 3 p.m. June 5. There will be crafts, games, music and horseback riding lessons. Register by May 28 at 507-894-2210 or windyrr@goacentek.net. A box lunch will provided. $60 fee

