Local residents will have the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Winona Area Humane Society as part of International Homeless Pets Day on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The event will allow people to visit and play with cats available for adoption, and local author Jenny Baertsch will attend with her children’s chapter book, “Junkyard Tough: A ‘Tail’ of Bravery,” which was inspired by Baertsch’s stray cat.

Autographed copies of “Junkyard Tough” will be available at the event for $9.99 and include a free magnetic cat bookmark based on the book’s main character.

All ages are welcome to attend, according to a press release, but children must be accompanied by an adult and people must register in advance for a one-hour time slot: 11 a.m. to noon or 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Visit winonahumane.org/events or call 507-452-3135 to register.

Donations will be accepted at the event but are not required. Suggestions include:

Monetary gifts

Cleaning supplies: bleach, Simple Green or Nitrile gloves

Kitten food: Purina One Kitten, Kitten Chow

Adult cat food: Purina One Indoor

Adult dog food: Purina One Lamb & Rice, Purina One Chicken & Rice

Dog treats: Pupperoni, Beggin Strips, Blue Buffalo, large Greenies