Winona Briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NCAA announces rule changes for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — College football players penalized for targeting can have part of their punishment appealed, players faking injuries to stop the clock might not get away with it like they used to and blocking below the waist has been restricted further.

All are among the changes that will go into effect this season, which starts with 11 Bowl Subdivision games Aug. 27.

Targeting, generally defined as leading with the helmet to make forcible above-the-shoulder contact with an opponent, continues to carry with it a 15-yard penalty and the ejection of the flagged player. Players ejected in the second half are required to sit out the first half of the following game.

The new rule allows the conference office to request a review from the national coordinator of officials for a second-half targeting foul. If it's obvious a player was incorrectly penalized for targeting, the player would be cleared to play in the first half of the next game.

In an attempt to crack down on teams awarded an injury timeout after a player fakes an injury, schools and conferences will be able to report questionable scenarios to the national coordinator of officials. The coordinator will provide feedback. Any penalties levied would be up to the conference office or school involved.

The NCAA, hoping to decrease knee injuries, will now allow blocking below the waist only by linemen and stationary backs inside the tackle box, the area between the normal offensive tackle spots and extending backward to the goal line.

Other rule changes:

— If a ball carrier simulates a feet-first slide, officials will declare the runner down at that spot. The move came after a fake slide that Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett used to help clear his path for a long touchdown run in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

— Defensive holding will remain a 10-yard penalty but will always carry an automatic first down.

— The replay official will address any clock adjustment and status only when a ruling is overturned with less than two minutes in the second or fourth quarters.

— Illegal touching by an originally ineligible player is penalized 5 yards from the previous spot and now includes loss of down.

FIU player Luke Knox dies suddenly at 22

MIAMI — FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday.

Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed, though the university said police do not suspect foul play.

Knox, who studied business, was 22.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," FIU coach Mike MacIntyre wrote on social media. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember."

FIU players were told of Knox's death late Wednesday. Thursday's practice was canceled, and grief counselors were brought in to meet with the team and others from the university community.

“You had such a love for life and the game of football," FIU quarterback Gunnar Holmberg wrote in a social media post Thursday. “Never failed to put a smile on those around you. Grateful for the time we had together. Words can't explain how you'll be missed."

Dawson Knox, Luke Knox's older brother, is entering his fourth season with the Bills.

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time," Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said Thursday before practice. “We're right there with him and supporting him and his family. Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him."

Dawson Knox was not on the field for the Bills' practice.

Luke Knox, who was from Brentwood, Tennessee, primarily played special teams during his time at Ole Miss, and he had 11 tackles in his four seasons there. He switched to tight end in 2021 though appeared as a linebacker on FIU's roster this season.

MacIntyre was defensive coordinator at Ole Miss during Knox's time with the Rebels. MacIntyre is in his first season at FIU.

“He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident," MacIntyre said. “Luke's family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time."

FIU opens its season Sept. 1 against Bryant.