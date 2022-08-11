Winona Briefs

NFL

Vikings send home sick Cousins

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home from the TCO Performance Center and did not participate in a team walkthrough Thursday afternoon due to illness, said head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The Vikings were scheduled to practice later on Thursday and Cousins was not expected to participate. O’Connell does not know what Cousins’ status is for Sunday’s preseason opener at Las Vegas, and said it’s possible he will not make the trip.

O’Connell said the team is still “working through” whether Cousins could have COVID-19. He missed a Week 17 game last season at Green Bay after testing positive.

“He was not feeling well earlier,” O’Connell told reporters after the walkthrough. “We have a process in place where we sent him home, and we’ll go through our processes internally.”

O’Connell declined to say if he will play starters or not against the Raiders. But even when starters don’t play, they usually travel to road preseason games.

Other quarterbacks on Minnesota’s roster are Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, who were listed as co-backups when the first depth chart came out Wednesday.