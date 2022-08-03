Winona County Auditor/Treasurer: Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang)

Why are you interested in this position? Additionally, what experience do you have that makes you a good candidate for this position?

As Deputy Auditor-Treasurer, I am familiar with the responsibilities of the office and enjoy the work we do. The A/T’s office is tasked with a broad range of responsibilities including tax calculation and distribution, administering elections, maintaining parcel records & acting as the custodian for county funds. Given the complexity of the role, having someone who is experienced in these tasks is essential. I hold a Bachelors in Finance and have attained certification with the State of MN for property tax calculation. I’ve also taken courses on reading legal descriptions to aid in our land records responsibilities. My service in the Air Force Reserves has given me an edge as well. Through my service, I’ve taken valuable teamwork, leadership, & development courses and have had opportunities to lead at varying levels including serving as the project manager for a squadron of over 300 individuals while deployed.

What would be some of your top priorities in this position?

My priorities as Auditor-Treasurer will be customer service, voter confidence, and continuous improvement. Many of our responsibilities are complex and naturally raise questions/concerns; I will listen to community concerns and be available to answer any questions that may arise.

How do you believe you could benefit constituents?

Given my experience within the Auditor-Treasurer’s office, my knowledge and skills will provide the most seamless transition possible after Sandra retires. This will benefit constituents because the learning curve will be minimized. I already have a working relationship with many of the agencies, cities & townships we work with through my current role as Deputy A/T. That being said, I will not get complacent. I will keep an open mind and seek collaboration when it comes to finding better ways to do things (within the laws.) There’s always room for improvement!