Winona County Auditor/Treasurer: Gabe Vargas

Why are you interested in this position? Additionally, what experience do you have that makes you a good candidate for this position?

I want to serve the Winona County community. I believe the Auditor-Treasurer office is a unique position requiring the ability to balance county services with community needs. I believe my experience working in health care in the private and public service areas will assist me in meeting the needs of the community. I have the skills to develop relationships with city/township clerks and businesses to address needs and concerns in a timely manner.

What would be some of your top priorities in this position?

I would like to explore streamlining services to better serve community members. Specifically, I want to support improvements at the Winona County License Center. I believe our DMV office has done a great job over the last two years providing services during the Covid -19 pandemic. Moving forward, I believe it is important to continue evaluating those services and consider ideas for improvement, including utilizing technology in the waiting areas to provide information to customers, accepting credit cards as payments, adjusting hours to better serve community members, and improving facilities.

How do you believe you could benefit constituents?

I will listen to staff and community members’ ideas and feedback, in an effort to develop more efficient services. I will ensure staff are well versed in all of the County Auditor duties, so they can provide informed, timely responses to any community inquiries. l will aim to develop relationships with other county departments, and look forward to listening to and addressing concerns regarding auditor office services.