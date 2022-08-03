Winona County Auditor/Treasurer: John Eger

Why are you interested in this position?

At this point in my life, I would like to give back to the county and the city that have been my home since I was 11 years old. I believe I have the experience and knowledge to manage a large department with multiple functions. Also, I know I can make a positive impact on the department with improved service and cost reductions.

Additionally, what experience do you have that makes you a good candidate for this position?

• I have over 20 years’ experience in sales, management, customer service, training, and personnel development. I have experience running departments with 3 to 15 direct reports. I also have experience running marketing campaigns for large customers with hundreds of retail outlets.

• I’ve been an adjunct professor of sales and marketing at Minnesota State College SE, worked as a substitute teacher for 4 years, and served as a technical and training instructor for several companies I’ve worked for.

• I studied Political Science and English at WSU and I will complete a master’s degree in Education Leadership there in the fall of 2022.

• My opponents do not have this level of experience. Managing people is different than working with people. My experience will make all the difference in the future success of this office!

What would be some of your top priorities in this position?

My Immediate priorities when elected:

• Review and prioritize any outstanding tasks left by the previous Auditor-Treasurer.

• People are any organizations biggest asset. I will meet with and ask for the opinions of supervisory and non-supervisory personnel; I’d like to hear their views about what’s working and what is not. I’d also like to hear their ideas for solutions to correct any deficiencies.

• Determine if any additional training or equipment is required to help employees to do their jobs more effectively.

• Conduct “due diligence” on major initiatives and actions from the past year.

• Review all spending and expenditures for ways to cut cost and eliminate waste.

• Develop plan to increase and improve service across the board.

• Begin applying for public and private grants to ease the burden on taxpayers regarding spending or other expenses.

• Develop plan for 2023 which prioritizes all initiatives from most important to least important from the analysis of all the actions outlined above.

How do you believe you could benefit constituents?

I am an outsider. I don’t work for the county like my two opponents and I’m not already part of that culture. I can provide a fresh pair of eyes on everything going on in the Auditor-Treasurers office. My experience in leadership and management will allow me to increase service using technology and public outreach. I will also reduce costs. There is waste in every organization, and I will find it and implement cost-saving measures. As I mentioned above, I will also get public and private grants for additional funding to ease the tax burden on taxpayers.