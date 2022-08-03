Winona County Commissioner District 2: Dwayne Voegeli

Why are you interested in this position? Additionally, what experience do you have that makes you a good candidate for this position?

Leadership is about service to others. I am not a single issue candidate. I would like to help make the world a better place. Leaders should bring people together, not divide them. The January 6th attack on the U.S. Capital is a wake up call to everyone who loves democracy and freedom. I am a person who seeks out and values diverse points of view. I am a listener. I am a connector. Our American democracy is being pulled apart, we can help fix that problem in our small corner of the universe.

I previously served on the County Board from 2002-2010. I helped develop the Economic Development Authority (EDA) and the Drug Treatment Court. I worked to make County Government more user friendly and more transparent. I have proven leadership skills. I can hit the ground running on day one.

What would be some of your top priorities in this position?

Fiscal responsibility with taxpayer’s dollars. Find balance between low taxes and high quality services. Good roads and bridges. Find a way to pay for the new jail - the partisan politics in St. Paul got in the way of a local option sales tax - that should not have happened. Improve connections with other local governments, non-profits, and churches. Support small businesses and family farms through the County EDA. Safe drinking water. Keep the County's Animal Unit Cap. Support civil rights and law enforcement - it is possible to do both. Fund the Advocacy Center - it serves victims of domestic abuse. Protect democracy at the local level. Protect the bluffs. Find common sense solutions.

How do you believe you could benefit constituents?

I have been a High School Social Studies Teacher for 26 years. I work with a diverse group of kids and families every day. I love working with all kinds of people. I enjoy walking in many worlds - business, the faith community, education, non-profits, etc. I serve others who are homeless and refugees in our community. I respect veterans and law enforcement. I am a strong believer in social justice for all. I am a person of faith. I believe that everyone is a son and daughter of God. I believe everyone is sacred and holy. While I feel a deeper calling, at the same time, I will not try to shove my religion down anyone’s throat. What is most important is not what you say you believe, it is what you actually do to love and serve others. I believe that we are more alike than we are different.