Winona County Commissioner District 2: Jerry Obieglo

Why are you interested in this position? Additionally, what experience do you have that makes you a good candidate for this position?

I have worked for Winona County for 36 years. First a Detention Deputy then as a Training Officer/Program Officer and ending my time with the County as the Veterans Service Officer.

As a insider I know the staff and department heads. I know the strengths and areas where improvements can be made to save tax dollars and open communication.

What would be some of your top priorities in this position?

Public safety, clean drinking water, allow businesses to grow and increase revenue. Work with County departments to increase services without increasing taxes.

How do you believe you could benefit constituents?

I'm very approachable and have trust and faith of the staff and department heads.