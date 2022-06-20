Winona Health Lake Winona Manor event honors veterans

Lake Winona Manor caregivers will honor their residents who are veterans as well as other caregivers at Winona Health who have served our country.

During the event on Monday, June 27, at 3:30 p.m., caregivers will dedicate a new Lake Winona Manor Veterans wall. The dedication will include residents and their families, the American Legion Color Guard and service men, a brief program, and a 21-gun salute.

“Our Lake Winona Manor residents have lived, and continue to live rich lives, and many of them have lived lives of service,” said Jennifer Schultz, who is certified in therapeutic recreation. “We want to honor and thank them for their service.”

The Lake Winona Manor Veterans’ wall will be located just outside the Lake Winona Manor chapel, and, weather permitting, the dedication ceremony will be held in the Robinson Healing Garden situated between the Parkview Office Building, the hospital's Lakeside Cafe and Lake Winona Manor’s east entrance.

If interested in attending or bringing a family member who is a veteran, please call Winona Health at 507-454-3650 and ask for Jennifer Schultz at Lake Winona Manor.

For more information about Winona Health and Lake Winona Manor, visit Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org or call 507-454-3650.

