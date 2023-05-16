The Winona Health Simulation Lab received the Minnesota Hospital Association’s Pipelines and Partnerships Team Award, one of the association’s new Workforce Innovation Awards.

The goal of MHA’s award program is to recognize organizations’ workforce development initiatives and the positive impact they have on patients, workplaces and larger communities. Ultimately, programs like these address workforce challenges that health care organizations are experiencing nationwide.

“There is incredible work being done every day to address the workforce shortage and provide the highest quality care to patients,” said Minnesota Hospital Association CEO and president Rahul Koranne. “It’s important to honor the teams and individuals doing this work.”

The Winona Health Sim Lab supports ongoing education and development for all caregivers, from students to experienced staff, given the rapid changes and advancements in medicine and technology. The goal is to create a highly competent and confident workforce, ensuring excellence in patient care and experience.

The Simulation Lab, which is equipped with several high-fidelity manikins, provides dynamic, clinical education for current caregivers, community members, students, EMS and fire department staff. Since opening in September 2022, various community groups have also toured the Sim Lab.

“The Sim Lab is designed not only for our own Winona Health community of caregivers, but we have also been intentional about inviting the community to use the Simulation Lab to develop skills and introduce other individuals to health care careers,” said Karla Eppler, director of learning and development. “And, through our partnership with Winona State University, we share this innovative, technology-rich resource to foster collaboration with students and educators. We consider them to be our local partners in caregiving.”

Undergraduate and graduate students work in the Sim Lab with experienced caregivers, including nurses, medical staff providers and allied health care workers, in a hospital-like setting.

“People have shared how they appreciate the time to practice skills and scenarios to become more comfortable when the real event happens,” said Eppler. “With our high-fidelity manikins, they can practice a skill repeatedly without making a real patient uncomfortable. They can practice until they achieve mastery of a skill, which increases their confidence in real-life scenarios with our patients and residents. This is especially helpful when practicing a scenario that rarely happens but that you want to be prepared for if it does.”

Currently, practicing professionals can connect and mentor the next generation of caregivers; everyone learns from each other regardless of experience and education level. Students are given the opportunity to experience Winona Health as a potential employer and may choose to stay in the community.