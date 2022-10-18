Winona man arrested for assault

At 7:09 a.m. Oct. 18, police were called to group home on the 800 block of Hickory Lane in Winona responding to an adult male. Dylan Frederick Nagle-York, 23 of Winona, was taken into custody for assault after he threw a metal basket at one of the staff member’s heads, which caused the staff member to bleed and need to be taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injures.