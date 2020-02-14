You are the owner of this article.
Applications open for La Crescent Community Foundation scholarships
Applications open for La Crescent Community Foundation scholarships

The La Crescent Community Foundation is offering two scholarships of $5,000 and $3,500 to students of the La Crescent-Hokah School District, with a deadline of April 7.

The $5,000 scholarship is available to a student attending a four-year college or university, and the $3,500 scholarship is available to a student attending a two-year college, payable the second semester of freshman year.

This is the 13th year of the Community Foundation’s scholarship program. So far, the program has committed $94,500 to the higher education of 21 area students.

Application details are available from the scholarship administrators of La Crescent-Hokah High School, La Crescent Montessori Public Academy, Aquinas High School, Luther High School, Coulee Christian School and Providence Academy.

