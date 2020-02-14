Applications open for La Crescent Community Foundation scholarships

The La Crescent Community Foundation is offering two scholarships of $5,000 and $3,500 to students of the La Crescent-Hokah School District, with a deadline of April 7.
The $5,000 scholarship is available to a student attending a four-year college or university, and the $3,500 scholarship is available to a student attending a two-year college, payable the second semester of freshman year.
This is the 13th year of the Community Foundation’s scholarship program. So far, the program has committed $94,500 to the higher education of 21 area students.
Application details are available from the scholarship administrators of La Crescent-Hokah High School, La Crescent Montessori Public Academy, Aquinas High School, Luther High School, Coulee Christian School and Providence Academy.