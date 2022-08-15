ASAP students attend Regional Youth Summit

At the end of July, 17 middle and high school students from across Southern Minnesota attended a Regional Youth Summit in Mankato for fun challenges and leadership development activities.

Four students from the Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) met up with the Austin Positive Action Coalition (APAC) out of Austin and the EMPOWER Coalition out of Fairmont. The event was held at the Minnesota State University, Mankato high ropes “Challenge Course” and rock-climbing wall.

Students participated in a full day of group-led activities and high ropes challenges to learn about and strengthen communication, problem solving, and risk management skills. Two ASAP student leaders, Addy Quandt and Nico Stern, also presented to the group on Finding Your Why.

“They did an outstanding job sharing their personal motivation for being involved in ASAP and leading others through a nice activity to identify their own reason for helping with preventing youth substance use” said Phil Huerta, program coordinator for ASAP. The APAC program director also provided the group with “Upstander Training” for students to become familiar with skills on safely intervening in social situations instead of being a bystander.

Near the end of the day students had the opportunity to attempt the grand challenge of climbing a 27-foot tall pole and free jumping 9 feet to a lonely suspended bar. It was the ultimate test of pushing through the mental block from fear of height and trusting both yourself and the ropes security systems in place. Students were exhausted from the day but on the drive home talked about their new experiences and ideas to bring back to the community.