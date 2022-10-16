Campus Connection: Trades, technical careers to be showcased at Minnesota State College Southeast

Zach George, age 19, is a second-year student in mechatronics at Minnesota State College Southeast. But he says the first thing that happens when he tells anyone he’s a mechatronics major is that people ask him what it is.

“Nobody seems to really know what ‘mechatronics’ means. I just tell them it’s about industrial automation and machinery — maintaining it, repairing it and designing it. And I explain all the available career paths,” Zach said.

He continued, “Automation means any type of industrial machinery that can work independently using its own ‘brains.’ All it needs is needs is someone to start and stop it. Once it is programmed, it can do anything it’s made for more effectively, efficiently, and quickly than you can do it by hand.”

Mechatronics is just one of seven programs that will be showcased at Trades and Technical Career Night on Monday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the college’s Winona campus.

“Trades and Technical Career Night is a great opportunity for high school students and their parents or guardians to explore several different, very affordable technical programs on the Winona campus,” said Calvin Clemons, the college’s director of trade and technology. “They can tour our high-technology labs, meet our instructors and speak with local industry representatives about career opportunities.”

Programs featured at the open house include computer aided design, construction technology, CNC machine tool, electronics/biomedical technology, mechatronics and welding.

Manufacturing is a critical part of Southeast Minnesota’s economy. According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Manufacturing is the second largest employing industry in Southeast Minnesota, with 660 businesses providing almost 36,000 jobs.

“Prior to joining the college a few years ago, I spent over 30 years in advanced manufacturing,” said Clemons. “I know first-hand that industry has so many exciting career path opportunities in areas such as production operations, engineering, maintenance, supply chain, accounting/finance and sales. The demand for workers is extremely high and the pay scale is very good, with average wages of $66,750, which is 13% higher than other industry averages.”

Calvin also noted that the job placement rate for students graduating from MSC Southeast’s trade and technical programs is almost always 100%. “In fact, in many cases, students start their careers before they graduate. Some of our students work part time and go to school part time, with their companies providing partial or full tuition reimbursement.”

Zach George is already working 40 hours per week at Kwik Trip as a maintenance tech while going to college, and he is guaranteed employment there after he graduates.

“At the dairy plant we have filling machines, forklifts, packaging and labeling machines, and plant-wide transportation equipment like conveyors. Basically, maintenance techs like me get called out when there’s an issue. We’ll go out and take a look at it, and fix it and make it right.”

Bradley Bishop graduated from Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in 2021 and is now in his second year at Minnesota State College Southeast in the CNC machine tool program.

The students have been learning how to use CNC (computer numerical control) and manual lathes and mills. They also work with 3D printing, using both filament based and resin printers.

Bradley said the projects the students are tackling this year are interesting and challenging. “For example, we started with a tool that that is used to bend tubing to make bicycles. We took the tool apart, reverse engineered it, programmed and made 3D models of the pieces, and then made a set of new parts.”

Like Zach in mechatronics, Bradley is already employed in his career field. “I’ll graduate in the spring and continue working at Fastenal,” he said. “I’ve always liked working with my hands, and I enjoy CNC machine tool a lot — it’s like a brain teaser.”

“I do enjoy the work environment,” said Zach. “I get a really good sense of pride when I’m actually able to fix something on my own.”

What’s more, said Bradley, the bottom line is simple. “There is a lot of need for people in trades and technical careers. You can get out of college and start making good money before you know it!”

Students are encouraged to register in advance to attend Trades and Technical Career Night for a chance to win a $250 scholarship to attend the college. And for students who apply for admission and enroll at the event, there is a chance to win a second $250 scholarship.

To register for Trades and Technical Career Night at MSC Southeast on Oct. 17, go to www.southeastmn.edu/event.