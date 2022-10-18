Daylong closure of Parks Avenue north at Highway 43/Mankato Avenue planned

Motorists in Winona on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue will encounter daylong closure of Parks Avenue north across from Frontenac Drive on Oct. 19 as crews from Xcel Energy place a gas line underground, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Xcel Energy will be placing the gas line underground along the west side of Highway 43/Mankato Avenue. Motorists will be able to access Winona Health and other properties located on the west side by using other access roads to the south.

Crews will close the Parks Avenue north entrance beginning at 7 a.m. and will begin pulling the new 12-inch gas line into place. Work is expected to continue through the day and Parks Avenue north will reopen when the work is complete.

Southbound motorists will be able to use right turns at Riverbend Road and Parks Avenue south as well as Parks Avenue access on Highway 61 west near the Winona Family YMCA. Northbound motorists use Parks Avenue on Highway 61 during the short-term closure.

Remember that left turns on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue are not allowed. No left turn signs are present as you approach intersections as well as into the intersections. Trying to make left turns will cause traffic backups and there will be times that those side road entrances will be closed for construction.

• If you are going southbound and you want to go east onto Bruski Drive, Riverbend Road and Frontenac Drive, you will have to go south to the Highway 61/43 roundabout and come back north and turn right onto your desired street.

• If you are going northbound and you want to go west onto Parks Avenue south, Riverbend Road or Parks Avenue south, you will have to take a right turn at one of the open intersections going east, go around the block and travel west straight across Mankato Avenue.

The work is connected to the Highway 43 Winona project between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview Street. Additionally, city utilities will be updated under the road. The project includes adding roundabouts at Highway 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street. Construction is scheduled to run through November.

Safety

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:

• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).

• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

• Avoid making lane changes within work zones.