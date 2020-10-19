FALL/WINTER La Crescent-Hokah Community Education finished

The FALL/WINTER La Crescent-Hokah Community Education Catalog is finished. Please check it out online at www.isd300.k12.mn.us/o/lchps/page/community-education--94 or https://drive.google.com/file/d/1azevGHM-JtsrN7OlXCWZ1vb9eVBQiWBn/view.
La Crescent-Hokah Community Education has something available for everyone. We offer fitness opportunities for all levels in La Crescent and Hokah. Some of our crafting, learning, and fitness classes are offered via ZOOM. Supplies for at-home art classes will be furnished to you. In-person classes follow CDC and MDE safety guidelines for you and your family's safety.
Contact La Crescent-Hokah Community Education with any questions or if you need help registering (507)-895-5150! A catalog will be mailed to all homes in the La Crescent-Hokah School District.
