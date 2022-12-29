Frozen River Film Festival announces upcoming film

Frozen River Film Festival has completed its film selection for the 2023 festival. The festival will once again include a diverse selection of documentary films. Among the first feature-length films to be accepted is "The Balcony Movie," directed by Paweł Łoziński.

Set in Poland and filmed in Polish with English subtitles, Łoziński sets a camera on his balcony overlooking a busy street and sidewalk. He watches people from his balcony as they pass by: sad, thoughtful, glued to their phones, young and old. Neighbors, random visitors or simply passers-by. The filmmaker asks them questions and talks about how they deal with life.

Łoziński films from his balcony for over two years, creating a lay confessional of sorts, where everyone can stop by and tell their story. Every story is unique, but people have the same wants and needs no matter where they live, and life always surpasses imagination.

FRFF Screening Committee members have said, “Loved loved loved this movie!!!”, “It is engaging, curious, charming, and relatable,” and have called it, “An oddly engrossing film“ and “an unusual, quirky film in all the right ways.”

Łoziński is a Polish director, cameraman and producer of documentaries. He makes distinct and emotionally charged films about people of whom he draws intimate portraits. His films such as debut "Birthplace," "Sisters," "Chemo," "Father and Son" and the latest "You Have No Idea How Much I Love You" are considered innovative as they venture into new thematic areas and explore uncharted spaces within the documentary film genre.

"The Balcony Movie" will be screened twice during the 2023 festival and will also be available in the online portion of the festival.

About Frozen River Film Festival

Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) is Minnesota’s only all-documentary film festival. Now in its 18th year, FRFF will present more than 50 films during the festival week (February 5-12, 2023), brings in filmmakers from around the world, and works with students on the documentary film-making process. To learn more visit www.frff.org

