Gundersen emphasizes early scheduling of annual exams for children in sports

Everyone agrees, summer goes by way too fast. In our part of the country, these precious warm days are spent squeezing in family vacations, outdoor activities and watching the kids play ball. Then all of a sudden, September approaches and it’s time to think about school once again, which might include getting kids in for sports physical exams so they can participate in school athletics.

While most school-aged children need a sports physical exam every two years to participate in athletics, Greg Tjossem, MD, a family medicine physician at Gundersen La Crescent Clinic, says it should not replace a more comprehensive physical examination.

“No matter what age your child is, a yearly physical exam by your family’s healthcare provider is an important part of your child’s health,” said Dr. Tjossem. “The annual exam gives providers the opportunity to give the child a thorough physical exam including height, weight, vital functions and updating immunization records, and to address important questions, especially with teenagers, including drinking, smoking, sexual activity and any family issues.”

The exam is also a time, Dr. Tjossem added, that he can discuss sports-specific issues, including past or current injuries, nutrition, training and any other topics required to clear your child to participate in the upcoming sports seasons. And because they take place each year, your provider can remain up to date on any health issues a child is dealing with.

“Having a long-term history with a child gives the provider the awareness of the child’s progress and development over time,” Dr. Tjossem said. “This helps the provider detect emerging problems, as well as being informed by the detail of the patient’s history.”

Late summer is a busy time of year for annual exams, so to guarantee that your child checks that requirement off the list, Dr. Tjossem suggests taking care of that job earlier in the summer. That way, your child won’t have to sweat it out with a buzzer-beater at the end.

“The closer we get to the start of the school year, the tougher it is in to get an appointment for your child’s exam. The sooner you schedule your appointment, the better the chance you can get a time that works best for you and your child,” advises Dr. Tjossem.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact your primary care provider or call the Gundersen La Crescent Clinic at (507) 895-6610.

