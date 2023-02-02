With fish on their mind and wax worms on their hooks, children, parents and volunteers huddled around deep holes in the ice, eagerly awaiting a tug on their line.

Bundled up in their best winter gear, Winona residents headed out to Prairie Island boat landing on Saturday morning to take part in the annual Kids Ice Fishing Event, hosted by the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters volunteer group.

The organization supplied a large, heated tent with refreshments and snacks provided by volunteers. The tent offered a warm place for participants to escape the cold breeze which, added a bite to the 6-degree weather. However, the tent was seldom used by the kids, who were determined to catch a prize from the freezing water.

One boy, Eli Nicklay, waited in anticipation after announcing that it was his first time ice fishing. After an hour of patiently staring at his pole, Eli excitingly reeled in the first catch of the day. He proudly held up the fish on the end of his line with a big smile just before it flopped off back into the water from which it came.

Even though not many kids were having great luck getting the fish to take the bait, Friends of The Refuge Headwater volunteer Steve Norman explained that the event is all about the experience.

“After participating in this event for the past three years I’ve noticed that we usually don’t catch many fish at this time of the year, but it’s OK because that’s not necessarily the goal for the event,” Norman said. “The goal is to get the kids outside in a time of year they might not get out often.”

As a retired teacher, Norman said he’s always done what he can to help kids experience life outdoors. With the Friends of The Refuge Waters organization having a similar goal, it’s been a perfect fit for him in continuing his passion.