Hwy 61/Hwy 43 roundabout in Winona to open early Monday morning

Motorists should begin traveling on the new roundabout at Highway 61 and Highway 43 in Winona early Monday morning as crews work overnight to complete the traffic transition on the first of four roundabouts in the Hwy 43 Winona project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Expect traffic delays on Hwy 61 as crews complete paving in the next few days as part of the transition.

East Lake Blvd will remain closed, but is expected to open sometime after the roundabout, connecting with Sugar Loaf Road and Hwy 43. (MnDOT will announce this opening separately when it occurs).

Additional work requiring lane closures on Hwy 61 and in the roundabout will be occurring through the week of Aug. 1 as construction crews continue to connect the road and the roundabout with paving. Please stay alert and aware of road crews.

Once the roundabout opens, temporary traffic signals will remain in place along Highway 43/Mankato Avenue, as road work continues there. Crews still need to build three more roundabouts at: Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street. The temporary traffic signal at Sugar Loaf View will remain by Kwik Trip during construction.

Motorists can reach their destinations but should be attentive to signs or seek alternate routes.

This is part of the reconstruction of Highway 43 between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview Street. Additionally, city utilities will be updated under the road. The project includes adding roundabouts at Highway 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street. Construction is scheduled to run through early November.

Learn more about the project, sign up for email and text message updates at the MnDOT construction project website or check out SE Minnesota MnDOT construction projects in at MnDOT’s website

