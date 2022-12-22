 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

I-90 closed to the west at Albert Lea because of poor driving conditions

  • 0

Interstate 90 west of Interstate 35 at Albert Lea is closed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. I-90 remains open to the east from Albert Lea to Wisconsin. 

The closure is due to blowing snow and poor visibility west of Albert Lea. 

MnDOT will announce the highway’s reopening via its Twitter page: www.twitter.com/mndotsoutheast and the MnDOT Southeast Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/

For state highway road conditions in Minnesota, go to www.511mn.org, call 511 or visit mndot.gov/.

The Chicago weather forecast is showing a significant amount of snow this week, and those using air travel are scrambling to change their plans.

Winter can be a tricky time for pedestrians. Even going out to walk pets or to check the mail can become fraught with possibilities for injury.

IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow

Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 

1 of 14
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News