I-90 closed to the west at Albert Lea because of poor driving conditions

Interstate 90 west of Interstate 35 at Albert Lea is closed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. I-90 remains open to the east from Albert Lea to Wisconsin.

The closure is due to blowing snow and poor visibility west of Albert Lea.

MnDOT will announce the highway’s reopening via its Twitter page: www.twitter.com/mndotsoutheast and the MnDOT Southeast Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

For state highway road conditions in Minnesota, go to www.511mn.org, call 511 or visit mndot.gov/.

Close 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona